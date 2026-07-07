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The Iron Is Red Hot
Leaders from around the world are gathering for NATO, there is a lot of the agenda, not least talk on its own demise. This is what a revitalised defence…
Jul 7
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Tom Tugendhat
11
4
3
The Currency of People is Trust
International Centre for Defence and Security - Estonian Council on Foreign Relations at the Estonian Business School 13 May 2026
Jul 3
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Tom Tugendhat
4
1
The Business Of Defence
Stanford University Graduate School of Business 7 May 2026
Jul 2
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Tom Tugendhat
6
1
1
The Defence We Have Chosen
Policy Exchange London
Jul 1
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Tom Tugendhat
5
April 2026
The Unready
The London Defence Conference forces hard questions about conflict, alliances and capability. Britain is not ready.
Apr 11
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Tom Tugendhat
13
2
4
February 2026
The Pillars of our Security
How Britain must adapt to a changing strategic order
Feb 13
•
Tom Tugendhat
14
2
5
Fragmented force
Why Europe struggles with capability and readiness
Feb 12
•
Tom Tugendhat
13
3
6
Nuclear powered sovereignty
The ultimate deterrence depends on our strongest alliance. There are choices we can make that allow us to stand alone.
Feb 11
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Tom Tugendhat
12
2
5
Drone Wars
Warfare has changed but our defence procurement is still geared to buying steel not tech.
Feb 10
•
Tom Tugendhat
13
1
5
Eight Days – then it’s over
Where we are now?
Feb 9
•
Tom Tugendhat
44
12
Britain’s Hidden War
Where we are now?
Feb 8
•
Tom Tugendhat
106
16
31
© 2026 Tom Tugendhat
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