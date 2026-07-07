The Reset

The Reset

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Sarah Kim's avatar
Sarah Kim
Jul 13

Brilliant!😊🌷

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Faye Heffernan's avatar
Faye Heffernan
Jul 10

I wonder if there's a prior set of questions worth asking. If defensive capability is largely emergent, then procurement and funding are only part of the picture. The adaptive substrate that produces engineers, healthy workforces, innovation, resilient infrastructure, institutional learning and public trust may ultimately be just as important to national defence as the defence budget itself. It suggests defence resilience is inherently a cross-domain question rather than one confined to defence policy alone.

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