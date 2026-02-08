The Reset

The Reset

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William D Frazer's avatar
William D Frazer
Feb 8

Great article. In my view it reinforces the argument that Britain is an Atlantic power first. We are anchored in our geography and our strategic position in the GIUK gap allows us to monitor access and if necessary prevent access in the arctic region. Totally agree with the point that defence underpins all other public spending. We need to start thinking about it in that way, as something never to compromise on.

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Feb 20

EXCELLENT cautionary analysis.

How many bloody warnings will it take, how long to toughen up our intelkectually soft, spoiled societies before the hard men of the world plough us under!

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